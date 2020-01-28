Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan announce Love Aaj Kal's next song 'Haan Main Galat' with adorable photos

Love Aaj Kal duo Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share photos on social media as they announce the next song, Haan Main Galat. Check out the posts here.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all set to share screen space for the first time ever in the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The trailer of the movie released a couple of days back and while it has received a mixed reaction from the fans, they have been looking forward to seeing them on screen for a really long time now, and this Valentine's day is going to be it as the movie is slated for a release on February 14, 2020.

Love Aaj Kal's first song Shayad has hit all the right chords with fans and even after so many days of its release, Sara and Kartik have announced the next song which is called Haan Main Galat. Both Sara and Kartik shared adorable photos as they announced the song. Both of them definitely have all of our hearts and with these photos that seem like BTS pictures from shoot, we can't wait for the next song.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's photos right here:

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, Sara will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring while Kartik is gearing up for Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani.

