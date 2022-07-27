Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: Actors who ace social media like a boss

Social media has become an important platform for all celebrities these days. Their presence on the platform not only helps them to interact with their fans but also promotes their work. Well, it is not an easy task to keep your fans hooked to your Instagram page, you need to have a good game on social media. From Sara Ali Khan to Kartik Aaryan, here is a list of celebrities who ace their social media like a boss.

Varun Dhawan

Be it acing his fashion game or starting his own trend, Varun Dhawan surely knows how to ace his social media game. Remember the recent ‘Naach Punjabban’ hook-step challenge? That was started by Varun and became quite a trend amongst his fans.

Sara Ali Khan

Be it her travel diaries or her unique shayaris, Sara has one of the most entertaining social media handles and fans love her posts.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in Bollywood. It is always a visual treat for fans to see her thrive.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most glamourous actresses of the current generation. We have to admit that she makes social media a much more glamorous place. Also, how can you forget her Aksa gang making hilarious videos?

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and his out-of-the-box style statement are always the talk of the town and what better place to look at all his funky attires than his social media handle?

Kartik Aaryan

No one can resist the charm of a cute and adorable puppy and Kartik sure knows that. He often poses with his pet Katori and aces his social media game.

Vicky Kaushal

Be it lovey dovey posts with wifey Katrina Kaif or the posts where he looks like total eye candy, Vicky’s Instagram is all hearts.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram is just like a ray of sunshine and happiness for all her fans. She is simply so pretty that a look at her pictures can bring a smile to your face and that is how she aces her social media game.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika and her reels on social media about her life have become popular amongst her fans. Also, she is a diva and to look at her fashion game is a treat for fans.

Disha Patani

Be it her dance, her workout or her bikinis, Disha knows how to ace it all with her social media game.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s Instagram handle has pictures and videos that display her life. Be it what she eats, what she wears or what she does, everything is right there and we think this art of being true to herself makes her ace her social media game.

