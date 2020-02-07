Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan have an epic take on ‘1 week to go’ for Love Aaj Kal & it’ll crack you up; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The film is slated to be released on February 14, 2020. Ahead of its release, Sara and Kartik are using different ways to gear up for it. Check it out.

Over the past few weeks, a film that has been the talk of the town is Love Aaj Kal. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma, Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali’s directorial and since the launch of the trailer, fans have been waiting to see the romantic tale on the big screen. Over the past few days, Sara and Kartik have been busy with the promotions of their film. From heading to different cities for promotions to reality TV shows, both Sara and Kartik are doing everything to make their first big screen outing successful.

On Friday, Sara took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes boomerang from Love Aaj Kal that captures how she calms her nerves before the release of the film. In the video, Sara can be seen as Zoe and is seen blowing air on her face. With a hilarious expression on her face, the Love Aaj Kal star surely seems to be gearing up for the release of her film. Sara captioned it as, “Need all the air to calm the nerves and settle the temperature 1 week to go!!!! #LoveAajKal.”

On the other hand, Kartik took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with Arushi Sharma in which as Raghu and Leena, the two tried to pose. In the BTS video, Kartik can be seen dressed as Raghu and Arushi is seen as Leena. The two can be seen trying to pose for the camera but another person from Love Aaj Kal crew comes in between the two and photobombs their pictures. Kartik and Arushi’s hilarious expressions are bound to leave you laughing. Kartik captioned it as, “When Nibba Nibbi try to pose #Raghu #Leena #LoveAajKal 1 Week to Go.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the promotions of Love Aaj Kal are in full swing and it also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The trailer surely left fans excited for the film and Kartik and Sara’s first film together has #SarTik fans excited. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Love Aaj Kal’s music is also being loved. The song Shayad and Haan Main Galat is trending across musical platforms. Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

