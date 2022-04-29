Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon stun the style brigade as they arrive at GQ Awards 2022; PICS

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon were clicked as they made a grand appearance tonight at the GQ Awards 2022. The actors put their best fashion foot forward on the star-studded night.

Sara Ali Khan made a case for bling with her trendy outfit. The Kedarnath actress was seen wearing a black and purple blingy co-ord set featuring a bralette, coat, and a pair of matching shorts. She kept her hair open with a sleek middle parting. For makeup, the actress opted for a clean and dewy look, with glossy lips. The actress completed her outfit of the night with a pair of stylish heels.

Coming to Kartik Aaryan, the Luka Chuppi actor looked suave in his suit. Kartik wore a black suit and trousers, over a white shirt. A pair of stylish formal shoes completed his look. He smiled at the cameras and posed for pictures.

Both Kartik and Sara greeted the paparazzi with a ‘namaste’.

Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chhupi co-actor Kriti Sanon too oozed glam with her backless pink gown. The actress rocked her front-slit dress with style and panache. Her hair was tied into a ponytail, and she kept her makeup subtle and glowing.

Check out Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon’s pictures at GQ Awards:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film in the pipeline with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

Kartik and Kriti will be seen together in Shehzada. The former will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. The trailer of the film dropped recently. Apart from this, he also has Freddy with Alaya F and an untitled love saga with Kiara, directed by Sameer Vidwan in his kitty.

Kriti Sanon has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

