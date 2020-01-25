Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s fun BTS moments from Love Aaj Kal will make you excited for Zoe & Veer’s story

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been the talk of the town. Both Sara and Kartik have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from Love Aaj Kal shoot which has added to the buzz for #SarTik. Check it out.

Over the past one week, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the talk of the town since their first big screen stint Love Aaj Kal’s trailer was released that left fans excited. Love Aaj Kal features Sara as Zoe and Kartik as Veer in 2020 and Raghu in 1990. The film’s trailer showcased love in two eras 2020 and 1990. The 2020 love story features Sara and Kartik as Zoe and Veer and their cute chemistry left fans in awe. Now, as the promotions are in full swing, Sara and Kartik have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

On Saturday morning, Sara shared two photos from the behind-the-scenes of Love Aaj Kal in which she can be seen in Zoe’s element. Clad in a black and white crop top and jeans, the gorgeous Love Aaj Kal star looked goofy and endearing in the photos. On the other hand, Kartik too took to Instagram to share a cute moment of #SarTik from the shooting days of the film. In the boomerang video, Sara and Kartik can be seen having fun amidst the shoot of Love Aaj Kal.

In the video, we see Kartik and Sara holding hands and pretending to climb a painted staircase on a wall. The Love Aaj Kal actor captioned it as, “#SarTik कामयाबी की सीढ़ी चढ़ते हुए.” The first song Shayad was playing in the background and it left fans excited to see their cute banter. On the other hand, Sara captioned her BTS photos as, “Live a little, Laugh a lot Just another day on set with Zoe #bts #LoveAajKal.”

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is another part in the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

