Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal to Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot; 2020 film releases that failed at the BO

2020 has been one roller coaster ride, and just like life, film releases in 2020 have witnessed a similar fate as well. From Love Aaj Kal to Bhoot Part One, here are 5 films that did not do very well at the box office.

With 2020, we have all seemed to turn over a new leaf, but it didn't quite go as one might have planned it to be. With the ongoing pandemic that we have been dealing with, there have also been some severe disasters as far as Bollywood films and their box office releases are concerned. We barely got a chance to explore film releases in 2020, and before we knew it, films were getting postponed and shoots have all been cancelled until things settle down.

None the less, there is always black and white along with a little grey, and despite having the time and audience, there are film releases from 2020 that failed to appeal to the audiences and thereby, had disappointing box office numbers. Some films were actually one the much-awaited list, however, they failed to have a connect with the wider audience, even though there were various aspects of the film that did work fine. We listed down a few films with disappointing box office numbers as far as 2020 film releases are concerned.

Check out the list here:

Love Aaj Kal

The Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starter was one of the most awaited films of the year given how much fans were waiting to finally see this duo on screen. Long before the film, there were so many reports about these two starting from Koffee With Karan that they were a hit pair even before the film. However, fans did not quite related to this Imtiaz Ali directorial and hence, it failed to work very well at the box office. The film managed to garner nett earnings of about Rs. 33.39 crores.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Featuring , and Alaya Furniturewala, this was supposed to be yet another film that explored new topics and narrated a rather funny story about how a daughter meets his father, eventually. However, though the movie has story and substance, there was something that seemed to be missing about this one and probably, that became the reason why not many went all out for this movie. A January 2020 release, the movie managed to make about Rs. 24.58 crores.

Street Dancer 3D

and reunited on-screen for the Remo Dsouza film, however, despite the already existing huge franchise that this movie was supposed to be, it did not quite hit the right chords. Though the movie is actually amongst the top 3 grossers as far as 2020 film releases are concerned, it managed to garner a nett amount of Rs. 62.20 crores only. The movie was expected to do better, especially with all the promotions, the dance factor, and more.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

The Vicky Kaushal film managed to touch Rs. 30 crores in terms as far as the nett gross amount is concerned, and while this was his first film after Uri: The Surgical Strike, it failed to make numbers. With his last film, Vicky sure managed to create a huge fan base for himself, however, a new genre like this probably did not fit well into what the audiences wanted to see the actor do in films.

Hacked

Marking 's Bollywood debut, Hacked managed to have a nett gross amount of Rs. 1.54 crore and even though the plot was intriguing and relatable to the present day, it did not make the hopeful numbers. The movie was indeed the talk of the town for a while, however, with a movie like Malang releasing along with it on the same date, it could not hold its fort strong enough to beat a movie like that with box office numbers.

ALSO READ: Box Office 2020 First Quarter Report: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji wins Q1, Baaghi 3 trails with a HUGE difference

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×