​Sara Ali Khan keeps up with her gym schedule while living it up in London; Flaunts her abs in new PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the industry today and despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures. Currently holidaying in London and if pictures on her social media handles are anything to go by then she is having the time of her life.

Even while making the most of her trip, Sara is working extra hard to maintain her gym routine. The Kedarnath actress also gave her fans their daily dose of motivation by sharing a stunning picture of her ripped physique on her social media. Speaking of which, Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared yet another photo as she shared a sneak peek of her workout with her fans. In the photo, the actress is seen holding a dumbbell in her hand, while she wore a sports bra and gym pants. In another photo shared by Sara, she was seen chilling with her friend as they spent their time at a park.

Check it out:

Sara has been treating her fans and followers by sharing some stunning pictures from her holiday on her Instagram handle and fans have been going gaga over it. Recently, the actress shared some photos with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, her father Saif Ali Khan and half-brother Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Keeping up with the Pataudi's...". The pictures are from a park named Grosvenor Square in London. Meanwhile. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been in London for two weeks now, while Sara and Ibrahim recently checked in the city.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal. She will also star in Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

