Sara Ali Khan, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor are vision in white as they join Manish Malhotra for festive dinner

Sara Ali Khan, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor are vision in white as they join Manish Malhotra for festive dinner (Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram)
Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor kick-started the festive season on a delicious note. On Tuesday night, ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of his yummy dinner alongside Sara, Janhvi and khushi. In the photo shared by the fashion maverick, all the three star-kids can be seen triple twinning in white as the camera captures them.

While the Coolie No. 1 star looked ethereal in a white cotton suit. On the other hand, Janvi Kapoor and sister Khushi slayed in similar white ensembles. Speaking of Manish Malhotra, the designer joined the trio donning a casual printed shirt sweatshirt. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Dinner at home, festive lights and some catching up with the gorgeous girl.” Apart from them, legendary Rekha also graced the homely dinner in an elegant saree accessorised with a statement potli bag.

Take a look at the photos here:

As soon as the post caught the attention of Sara Ali Khan, she quickly reshared the photo on her Instagram handle. Sara thanked the designer and the girl for the amazing time spent together, stating, “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual.” Check out the story below:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

 Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor, she last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram


