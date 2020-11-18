  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan kicks off the season of lights by 'forgetting negativity'; Hopes everyone sees brighter days

Sara Ali Khan has shared stunning pictures on Instagram that has left everyone in awe of her beauty. Check them out here.
28067 reads Mumbai
News,Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan kicks off the season of lights by 'forgetting negativity'; Hopes everyone sees brighter days
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan has been grabbing headlines for her amazing social media posts. The star kid won many hearts for her Bhai Dooj post, wherein her impeccable fashion sense was noteworthy. Her stunning pictures from the festival has left everyone awestruck. The Kedarnath actress has been receiving compliments for slaying a purple silk anarkali outfit like a pro. Now, going by her latest Instagram post, it looks like not just netizens, Sara too can’t stop going gaga over her stunning pictures. 

As we speak of this, the actress has shared two amazing pictures on Instagram. In the clicks, Sara looks stunning in a purple silk Gota anarkali designed by her mother's favourite designer-duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her anarkali bears a keyhole cut out at her neck and is lavishly detailed with the designers' signature embroidery all over it. She compliments her overall look with simple and minimal earrings. To amp up her look, she opts for kohl-lined eyes, filled-in brows, peachy lips with her hair styled into glossy, loose waves. Needless to say, she looks no less than royalty while posing for the pictures.

Sara also pens a beautiful note as she urges everyone to ‘forget negativity’. She writes, “Tis the Season of Lights Forget the negativity, forgive the fights. Hope everyone stays healthy, their prosperity reaches new heights. Everyone sees brighter days and lightens up their nights. #wednesdaywisdom #ShayariKingdom #sarakasystem.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Earlier, Sara had shared a beautiful family picture wherein she posed with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Read Also: Sara Ali Khan is full of drama as she shares new Diwali photos with mum Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave space to Saif & Sara Ali Khan for picture perfect father & daughter momen
Sara Ali Khan is full of drama as she shares new Diwali photos with mum Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption
Sara Ali Khan sends Bhai Dooj wishes to her ‘Iggy Potter’ Ibrahim Ali Khan: Can’t wait to bully you again
Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan pens heartwarming note on the festival of light; Wishes everyone lots of happiness
Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time for a romantic comedy? Here's what we know
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Lots of positivity to you Sara

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I really pity this girl parading non stop daily in one new dress .

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement