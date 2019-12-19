Sara Ali Khan kickstarts her morning with a long drive on an empty road; Check it out

Knowing to be active on social media, Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video on her Instagram story. In the video, we can see an empty dark road.

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba with and Sonu Sood is busy shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No 1 with . Sara is among those actresses whose social media handle always draws attention. From posting throwback photos and videos to her latest vacay pics, Sara surely knows how to impress her fans. With just two films old, Sara has gained a massive fan following on her social media account. She has about 15.8m followers on her Instagram account.

Knowing to be active on social media, Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video on her Instagram story. In the video, we can see an empty dark road and it seems like Sara is sitting inside the car and enjoying her morning drive by listening to Mann Bhareya. She has captioned the video with a morning emoji. We can only see a bike far away on the empty road. It looks like a highway. She has mentioned the time as 06:27 am. Well, isn't it too early to start your morning? LOL.

Check out the snap from Sara Ali Khan's story here:

On the work front, Sara seems to be in talks for multiple films, and well, we can't wait to see her more often on screen. Currently, she is working on David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan which is a remake of the 1995film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor of the same name and next up, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next, Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan which is all set to release on 14th February 2020.

