Sara Ali Khan ‘knocks’ & Vicky Kaushal ‘rocks’ as they are all geared up for Atrangi Re’s ‘Chakachak’ release

Ever since the trailer of Atrangi Re has released fans have been excitedly waiting for the movie. Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer have taken the excitement level of the fans to the next level. Well, the first song of the film titled ‘Chakachak’ is all set to release tomorrow and before it does, Sara is teasing it in her own way. The actress who stays quite active on her social media has posted a video with Vicky Kaushal with whom she is working on an untitled project. Her shayari and Vicky’s smile will steal your heart.

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan with her very own ‘knock knock’ series. This time with her is Vicky Kaushal. Sara starts by saying knock knock. Vicky asks “who’s there?” Sara then says “Hi chak”. The Sardar Udham actor asks, “Hi chak who?” the actress then smiles vibrantly and starts singing the song ‘chakachak’ that is all set to release tomorrow. Later even Vicky joins her. Sharing this fun video, Sara wrote, “Sara knocks @vickykaushal09 rocks Time to set your clocks Chakachak tomorrow- out of the box.”

Take a look:

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he is grabbing all the attention for his wedding news with Katrina Kaif. It is said that two will be tying the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Many things have been said about the wedding, from Kat’s mehendi of Rs 1 lakh to the ban of mobile phones in the wedding. In fact, it was only yesterday that we reported that Shashank Kahitaan is the first confirmed guest at the wedding.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty, one being with Vicky Kaushal himself.

