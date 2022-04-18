Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon & Shraddha Kapoor channel their inner diva, get spotted in the city; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a diva and there is never a dull moment around her. The actress often makes head turn when she steps out of her house. Well, today too she was spotted outside her gym class and we bet her neon jacket and her cap stole the entire limelight. Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor too were spotted in the city and looked ultra-stylish in their casual attires as they looked summer-ready. All three of them made sure to pose for the paps and smiled for the shutterbugs.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a neon green jacket over her white tee, which she paired with black shorts and a black cap. Sara smiled and greeted the paps very nicely as always. She also held a coffee mug in her hand. Kriti Sanon was spotted in all-black attire. She looked sexy in black denim shorts, and a black sleeveless tee and completed her look with black sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun. Shraddha Kapoor on the other hand was spotted in all-white attire.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film. The shooting of which just wrapped up a few months back and the first look has already created a lot of hype.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Kriti Sanon who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Bachchhan Paandey has a lot of exciting movies in her kitty.

