Sara Ali Khan & Kusha Kapila’s version of ‘Squid Game’ will crack you up; Watch VIDEO to find out

These days there is a lot of hype about Netflix’s show Squid Game. Almost everyone is talking about it and it has become a new trend on social media. Well, when we talk about trends then how can Sara Ali Khan keep herself away from it. She is one of the many actresses who are quite active on her social media handle and always keeps her fans and followers entertained. Well, this time to give her company is the popular influencer Kusha Kapila and you can only expect pure entertainment when these two team-up.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posted a video of her version of Squid Game. In the video, we can see her running with Kushal Kapila when the creepy doll, faced the other side. The moment she turned, both Sara and Kusha stopped. We all know how hilarious and entertaining Kusha is. The influencer starting mimicking the paps the way they do when they see Sara. The actress asks her to stop doing that but Kusha keeps it going so much that Sara forgets she has to pause and bends down in her iconic greeting ‘namaste’ pose. We bet this will get you rolling on the floor. Sharing this video, Sara wrote, “If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the film stars Sara in a double role. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar.

