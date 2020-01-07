Sara Ali Khan laughing at Ibrahim as he tries to shy away from paparazzi is every elder sister ever; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh returned from Maldives last evening. As the brother-sister duo returned with their mother, Ibrahim tried to shy away from paps and Sara couldn’t control her laughter.

When it comes to naming the cool siblings in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and ’s name comes to mind. The sibling duo is often spotted together in the city and their photos instantly go viral. Recently, Sara, Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh enjoyed a long vacay in the tropical paradise of Maldives. Post that, the Simmba star returned to the bay last evening with her brother and mom. At the airport, Sara was all smiles and greeted the paps while Ibrahim tried to shy away from photographers.

This seems to have left sister Sara very amused. In a video of Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita walking out of the airport, we can see Sara clad in an orange crop top and denim shorts with flats while Ibrahim is seen clad in a tee with shorts. The Simmba star can be seen comfortably strutting towards the car and greeting the paps while her brother can be seen moving to the side to avoid the paps. Seeing this, Sara couldn’t help but smile at her brother as she looked amused by his attempts.

Even mommy Amrita avoided to get clicked at the airport and covered her face while walking towards the car. Sara, however, wished the paps ‘happy new year’ and then got inside her car to leave.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Ibrahim has tried to avoid the paps. Previously too, the younger Pataudi has avoided the photographers when he has stepped out with his close friends in the city. Meanwhile, Sara and Ibrahim have been sharing photos from their Maldives getaway on social media that have taken over the internet. From enjoying jet skis to floating breakfasts, everything about Sara’s Maldives holiday is making news.

