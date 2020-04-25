Sara Ali Khan laughs her heart out with Varun Dhawan in unseen Coolie No 1 BTS pic & we wonder what’s the tea

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No 1. A behind-the-scenes photo of Sara and Varun with the crew is going viral and it is just too cute to handle. Check it out.

A day back, actor celebrated his 33rd birthday and his cast and crew from Coolie No 1 also wished him on the special day. The film that stars Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer and was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to Coronavirus lockdown, it now stands postponed. Amid this, a new set of behind-the-scenes photos of Varun and Sara are doing rounds on social media that are winning the internet.

A photo shared by producer Jackky Bhagnani features Sara and Varun with him in the frame. Sara can be seen clad in beachwear with an overall on top while Varun is seen in a colourful avatar. While talking amongst themselves, Sara is seen laughing her heart out with Varun and producer Jackky. Seeing the cute and candid behind-the-scenes photo, we wonder what was the joke that made Sara laugh out loud. Other photos that Jackky shared had Varun dressed as coolie.

Also Read|Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and others wish Coolie No 1 actor

One of the photos featured director David Dhawan explaining something to Varun in the presence of Jackky. Surely the BTS photos from the sets of Coolie No 1 are adding to the excitement for the remake. Last month, Varun and Sara finished the shoot and prior to that, they had gone to Goa to shoot a romantic song for the film. While Varun mentioned in an Instagram live session that the film was scheduled to release on May 1 and now will be postponed, fans of him and Sara can’t wait to see them together in the remake. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 remake also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania and others.

Check out Varun and Sara’s BTS photos from the Coolie No 1 sets:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×