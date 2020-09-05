  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan lazing in the pool with a book in a hot pink bikini is a whole weekend mood; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share stunning photos of herself from her recent Goa vacation. The gorgeous star set the internet on fire as she slayed in a swimsuit and chilled in the pool.
24128 reads Mumbai
Actress Sara Ali Khan recently stunned the internet with her birthday vacation photos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her close friend. She has been on a spree of sharing the photos from the weekend when she spent her time in Goa with Ibrahim and her close friends. After lighting up the internet with her photos where she sported the blue bold lipstick, Sara is back to set your screens on fire with her latest photos of chilling in the pool in a bikini. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Sara shared some stunning photos in which she was seen chilling and lazing in the pool on a pink float with a book in her hand. As she soaked up some Vitamin D while chilling in the pool, Sara slayed in a hot pink bikini with black sunglasses. Her hair was left loose as she made the most of her vacation while chilling in the pool. Using her favourite Shayari as caption, Sara shared the photos and set the internet on fire.

Sara wrote, “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo.” She called her pink float, ‘Gulabo.’ The gorgeous star’s photos went viral within minutes and fans loved every bit of her Sara’s laidback vacation style. 

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s vacation photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Meanwhile, Sara’s recent photos in which she was seen sporting a blue bold lipstick left everyone in awe. The gorgeous star celebrated her birthday last month in Goa with her brother Ibrahim. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will return to sets reportedly in October. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's caretaker alleges to hear talks about Sushant 'proposing' to Sara Ali Khan

Credits :Instagram

