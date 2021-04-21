Sara Ali Khan leans on her friend Namrata Purohit as they enjoy a candlelight dinner by the sea; See PHOTO

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying at a tropical location with her trainer and friend, Namrata Purohit. Namrata took to social media to share a beautiful photo of their dinner at the beach and left fans in awe of their bond.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been spending her time away from home on a vacay with mom Amrita Singh and her close friend, Namrata Purohit. The Atrangi Re star has been dropping glimpses from her vacay by the beach with her mum and friend on social media and fans have been loving it. Now, her friend and Pilates trainer, Namrata dropped a sneak peek of their fun evening dinner at the beach and it showcases how the Atrangi Re star is making the most of her time off from work.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namrata dropped a photo in which Sara can be seen posing with her. In the adorable photo, we can see Sara and Namrata leaning on each other while the picture is being captured. Sara could be seen clad in a grey tee with white shorts while Namrata is seen opting for a casual avatar for dinner by the sea. The two ladies could be seen flashing their smiles as they enjoyed a candlelight dinner by the sea.

Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, "One candle can light up a thousand without shortening its life @saraalikhan95." On the photo, Sara dropped a comment with candle emoticons. Just yesterday, a video of Sara and Janhvi Kapoor working out together on their vacay went viral and it also left fans surprised as it came to light that they were holidaying at the same spot.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Last month, Sara wrapped up the shooting for the film and penned a sweet note for her co-stars, Akshay and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will release on August 6, 2021. Besides this, reportedly, Sara will also be a part of Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan chronicles yet another sunset by the sea for her vacay diaries and teases fans with a PHOTO

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×