Sara Ali Khan leaves internet gasping for breath as she stuns in a bikini & poses with her BFF; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan is a social media star because whenever she posts photos and videos on Instagram, she hogs the limelight in no time. From her candid photos, vacation pictures to workout videos, Sara’s Instafam loves to binge watch her photos. And today, Sara Ali Khan posted a series of photos from her vacation wherein she is seen chilling with her friend. As per reports, Sara Ali Khan is slated to celebrate her New Years in Maldives and post her return, she will start the next schedule of Coolie No.1.

In the photos, Sara Ali Khan proves she is a water baby as she is seen wearing a powder pink bikini and striking poses with her BFF. Also, in another set of photos, this Simmba actress is seen gorging on food while sipping on tea with her BFF. Prior to heading to Maldives, Sara was snapped at daddy and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas bash wherein Sara stunned in a white dress while looked dapper.

During a recent interview, when director David Dhawan was asked about Sara and replacing Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the remake of Coolie No 1, David had said that there can be no comparison and both the actors have different energies. Now, ever since Varun and Sara have started shooting for the film, the two have been treating their fans to their fun photos and BTS videos and when Varun Dhawan was asked about his rapport with Sara Ali Khan, he had said that Sara and him are mad together and that Sara is a thorough professional and very hard working.

Credits :Instagram

