Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa after being summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs nexus case

Sara Ali Khan has been on NCB’s radar as her name has emerged during the investigation of drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Bollywood’s drugs nexus investigation by NCB in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting intense now. What started with the grilling and arrest of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, has now moved to the drug menace in the industry. Several A-listers from Bollywood have come on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau. In fact, of late, the agency had summoned , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh for a probe in the case.

And now as per a recent update, Sara, who was in Goa until now, has left for Mumbai after being summoned by NCB. The actress was papped at the Goa airport with her team today. To note, the Pataudi princess is supposed to appear before the agency on September 26. For the uninitiated, Sara, who made her debut with 2018 release Kedarnath opposite Sushant, got dragged into the case after Rhea had reportedly confessed that the Simmba actress and Rakul did drugs with her and the late actor. While Rhea, reportedly, made the revelation during the questioning by NCB, Sara has been on the radar ever since. On the other hand, Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star Shraddha will also be appearing for the recording her statement with NCB tomorrow.

Panaji: Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa Airport. She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. pic.twitter.com/i1jT2BaS3B — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, it is reported that Deepika and Rakul will be appearing before NCB on September 25. In fact, if the media reports are to be believed, the Mumbai Police will also be deploying extra security at the NCB office ahead of Deepika’s visit.

