  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa after being summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs nexus case

Sara Ali Khan has been on NCB’s radar as her name has emerged during the investigation of drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
48255 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 03:13 pm
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa after being summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs nexus caseSara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa after being summoned by NCB in Bollywood drugs nexus case
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood’s drugs nexus investigation by NCB in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting intense now. What started with the grilling and arrest of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, has now moved to the drug menace in the industry. Several A-listers from Bollywood have come on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau. In fact, of late, the agency had summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for a probe in the case.

And now as per a recent update, Sara, who was in Goa until now, has left for Mumbai after being summoned by NCB. The actress was papped at the Goa airport with her team today. To note, the Pataudi princess is supposed to appear before the agency on September 26. For the uninitiated, Sara, who made her debut with 2018 release Kedarnath opposite Sushant, got dragged into the case after Rhea had reportedly confessed that the Simmba actress and Rakul did drugs with her and the late actor. While Rhea, reportedly, made the revelation during the questioning by NCB, Sara has been on the radar ever since. On the other hand, Sushant’s Chhichhore co-star Shraddha will also be appearing for the recording her statement with NCB tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Deepika and Rakul will be appearing before NCB on September 25. In fact, if the media reports are to be believed, the Mumbai Police will also be deploying extra security at the NCB office ahead of Deepika’s visit.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to drop by NCB office tomorrow; Mumbai Police to deploy extra security for her visit; Report

Credits :ANISara Ali Khan pic credit: Goa Post

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Even ''outsider'' Manoj Bajpayee has said it seems vested interest is trying to malign Bollywood. There is a reason behind what is being shown about Bollywood on the media & that reason should be investigated.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

LOL

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Creating rhetoric & targetting people through hearsay, rumours & allegations shows malicious intent & sick mindset.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement