Sara Ali Khan leaves netizens swooning as she shares mesmerising PICS; Let's her eyes do all the talking

Sara Ali Khan has shared a couple of breathtaking photos wherein she can be seen flaunting her gorgeous beauty and sparkling eyes. Take a look.

The recent social media post of Sara Ali Khan proves that she is one of the most captivating beauties of Bollywood. Of late, the actress has been winning hearts on social media courtesy of her alluring photos. Right from sharing her candid selfies to posting her glammed-up photos, the Simmba star has been setting hearts racing with her gorgeous clicks. As we speak of this, Sara has shared a series of her mesmerizing photos that have left her fans gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a couple of photos wherein she let her eyes do all the talking. In the photos, the stunning actress can be seen flaunting her utter beauty especially her eyes. Sharing the beautiful clicks, Sara wrote, “Your eyes are the windows to your soul.” There is no doubt that the Coolie No. 1 actress looks ravishing donning a heavily embodied black dress as she poses with utmost grace. It goes without saying that it is difficult to take eyes off her. Sara’s latest post has amassed much love from netizens who are all hearts for the pictures. One of the users commented, “You have the most beautiful, sparkling eyes.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Sara is gearing up for the release of her next film titled Atrangi Re. The movie has been directed by Aanand L Rai. Besides Sara, the film also stars and Dhanush. Atrangi Re marks the first outing of the trio together. The forthcoming flick is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her dinner plate as she relishes lip smacking Rajma Rice; Take a look

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×