Sara Ali Khan left in shock as a fan tries to kiss her on the hand, security immediately shuns him away; VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan was in for a shock today when a fan made an attempt to kiss her on the hand but she retreated immediately. Check out the video here.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the friendliest B-town divas and she has always extended some of the kindest gestures not only towards the paparazzi but also towards the fans. Her visits to the gym for her Pilates session are a common phenomenon for as long as she is in the country, and today happened to be no different. The actress was snapped post her Pilates session as she was headed back home.

However, after having posed for the paps, while she was getting into the car, she was asked to pose for some more photos and so she obliged kindly. At the same moment, she also clicked photos with some of her fans and she was all smiles for the same. However, the actress was in for a shock when a fan tried to kiss her on the hand when she extended it for a handshake. She immediately retreated her hand and the security guard asked him to go away.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video here:

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for her next film with Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali's film Aaj Kal. The movie is slated for a release on February 14, 2020. She is currently gearing up for film with titled Coolie No. 1 and that is yet another much awaited film of the year.

