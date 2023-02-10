Sara Ali Khan left uncomfortable at the airport after a female fan tries to touch her inappropriately

Sara Ali Khan, the popular young actress has always garnered attention with her public appearances. Unlike most of the stars from her generation, Sara is often spotted in simple and relatable looks whenever she is spotted by the paparazzi. The Atrangi Re actress is a huge fan of Indian ethnic wear and is often spotted in comfortable kurtas and salwars, or casual Western outfits. Recently Sara Ali Khan garnered the attention of netizens with her airport video, but the reason was not her lovely costume. Sara Ali Khan left uncomfortable at the airport after a female fan tries to touch her

In the disturbing video that has been surfacing online, Sara Ali Khan is seen exiting the airport as she returned from Udaipur after a short work trip. As always, the young actress made sure that she posed for selfies with her fans, but amidst that, a female fan was seen trying to touch her inappropriately. Sara Ali Khan, however, didn't lose her calm, but resisted the fan's advances and walked away. Later, she maintained her composure as she posed for the paps who were present at the airport. However, Sara Ali Khan's fans and the majority of netizens were left furious after they witnessed the fan's actions in the video. Social media users are now heaping praise on the Metro... Inn Dino actress for handling the situation gracefully. Watch Sara Ali Khan's airport video, below:

When Sara celebrated mom Amrita Singh's birthday at Udaipur For the unversed, Sara was accompanied by her mother, actress Amrita Singh in her Udaipur, and they celebrated the latter's birthday in the famous city. The young actress took to her official social media handles and wished her dear mom with some latest pictures and a lovely note, that reads: "Happiest Birthday to my whole world...

Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration."

