  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan lets her eyes do all the talking in a mesmerising PHOTO; Says 'Be filled with wonder'

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to drop a gorgeous photo of herself from a photoshoot. The Atrangi Re star left fans spellbound by her enchanting look in the close-up shot.
25112 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan eyes all talking photoSara Ali Khan lets her eyes do all the talking in a mesmerising PHOTO; Says 'Be filled with wonder'
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stars who have managed to make a place in people's hearts with her performances. Not just this, Sara is a style icon for many and fans love her fashion choices every time she steps out on the red carpet. Sara even has her social media game going quite strong as she often drops glimpses from her life on her Instagram handle. From photoshoots to her trips, Sara shares everything with her fans. And now, she shared a gorgeous photo that has fans filled with awe. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara dropped a photo in which she was seen resting her head on something. The gorgeous star let her expression and eyes do all the talking as she posed for a mesmerising close up shot. The Simmba star had also shared a beautiful photo on Sunday where she flaunted her perfect hair and eye makeup and left fans in complete awe of her. Today, as she shared a close up shot from a photoshoot, Sara looked absolutely beautiful. 

Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Be filled with wonder Be touched by peace @harjeetsphotography." 

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film underperformed yet, fans loved Sara's style in it. Now, she will be seen in David Dhawan's next and Atrangi Re. In Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film reportedly will star Sara in a double role. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, it is slated to release in 2021. 

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan delights her fans on Sunday as she shares a striking snap from a photoshoot; Check It Out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

You may like these
Sara Ali Khan delights her fans on Sunday as she shares a striking snap from a photoshoot; Check It Out
Throwback Video: Sara Ali Khan gives a sneak peek into her bag and it’s relatable to every lady
Sara Ali Khan kicks off the season of lights by 'forgetting negativity'; Hopes everyone sees brighter days
When Kareena Kapoor Khan gave space to Saif & Sara Ali Khan for picture perfect father & daughter moment
Sara Ali Khan is full of drama as she shares new Diwali photos with mum Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in Diwali photos but millennials relate with his struggle for a decent caption
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Druggie eyes..she looks totally wasted and drugged

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Druggie

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement