Sara Ali Khan lets her eyes do all the talking in a mesmerising PHOTO; Says 'Be filled with wonder'

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to drop a gorgeous photo of herself from a photoshoot. The Atrangi Re star left fans spellbound by her enchanting look in the close-up shot.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stars who have managed to make a place in people's hearts with her performances. Not just this, Sara is a style icon for many and fans love her fashion choices every time she steps out on the red carpet. Sara even has her social media game going quite strong as she often drops glimpses from her life on her Instagram handle. From photoshoots to her trips, Sara shares everything with her fans. And now, she shared a gorgeous photo that has fans filled with awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara dropped a photo in which she was seen resting her head on something. The gorgeous star let her expression and eyes do all the talking as she posed for a mesmerising close up shot. The Simmba star had also shared a beautiful photo on Sunday where she flaunted her perfect hair and eye makeup and left fans in complete awe of her. Today, as she shared a close up shot from a photoshoot, Sara looked absolutely beautiful.

Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, "Be filled with wonder Be touched by peace @harjeetsphotography."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film underperformed yet, fans loved Sara's style in it. Now, she will be seen in David Dhawan's next and Atrangi Re. In Atrangi Re, Sara will be seen with Dhanush and . The film reportedly will star Sara in a double role. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, it is slated to release in 2021.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

