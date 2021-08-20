Sara Ali Khan lets her 'eyes shout what lips fear to say' in new PICS

Sara Ali Khan seems to be setting the weekend mood right with the latest pictures she posted on her Instagram handle. Looking stunning in the bikini top, Sara posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, and we bet that it would be hard to take your eyes off her. Sara is quite active on her social media and never fails to impress her followers with some gorgeous pictures of her. In the recent pictures too, the diva is slaying and how.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posted two pictures of herself where she is sitting on the floor wearing a bikini top. The picture is clicked in such a way that only a small portion of her look can be seen. Her bikini top was orange in colour with a slight white and black pattern on it. She wore an animal print shrug over it. The Simmba actress kept her hair open and posed in a way that can easily steal million hearts. These pictures were clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. Posting these pictures, Sara wrote, “The eyes shout what the lips fear to say. So if you have something to hide you’d better look away.” She also credited her team that helped her create the look in her caption.

Take a look:

The moment Sara Ali Khan posted these pictures, fans started pouring love in the comments section. From heart emojis, love-struck emojis to fire emojis, fans posted it all in the comments section.

Even famous designer Manish Malhotra posted a heart and lovestruck emoji in the comments section. Even her aunt Saba Ali Khan was quick to comment "Mahsha'Allah". Did Sara Ali Khan steal your hearts away from this picture? How many hearts for her picture?

