Sara Ali Khan lights up the internet with gorgeous photos and videos as she calls it a wrap on Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan had been shooting in Goa for Coolie No 1 all week. Last evening, Sara took to social media to call it a wrap on Coolie No 1 and shared some gorgeous photos of herself. Check it out.

All this week, and Sara Ali Khan have been taking over the internet with their cute banter on social media all the way from Goa where they had been shooting for David Dhawan’s upcoming film, Coolie No 1. Last evening, the gorgeous star announced a wrap for her on Coolie No 1 with the most stunning clicks from the Goa schedule. A report had stated that Varun and Sara will be shooting for a romantic song during the Goa schedule and then will wrap up the film.

Taking to Instagram with some stunning clicks, Sara shared photos while posing on a beach. Clad in a bikini top with a stole around her neck, the gorgeous Love Aaj Kal star sported perfect makeup and curly locks as she posed at the beach in Goa post the wrap of the film. Later, Sara also shared a video of herself with Coolie No 1 team and called it a wrap on the Goa schedule and the shoot of the film.

In the video, Sara can be seen shouting out with her team and calling it a wrap on her fourth film. The diva looked elated on wrapping up the film with Varun. Over the past few days, Varun and Sara have shared stunning photos and videos from the sets of Coolie No 1 that have made fans excited.

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 is a remake of 1995 comedy that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The shoot had kicked off last year in August and the first posters were released on Sara’s birthday during the Bangkok schedule of the film. Directed by David Dhawan, the film will also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania. Sara and Varun have recreated the song Husn Hai Suhana for Coolie No 1. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

