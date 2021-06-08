Sara Ali Khan is 'lil momma' to baby Ibrahim Ali Khan in a priceless childhood pic by Aunt Saba

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, often takes to her Instagram handle and shares throwback pictures of her family. Check out her latest picture.

The siblings of the Pataudi family be it grown-ups or kids are usually seen making headlines. Recently, 's sister Saba Ali Khan dropped a cute picture of Sara Ali Khan from her childhood holding a baby , and the picture is taking over the internet. Saba captioned the picture as "L'il Momma Sara and Ibrahim. Captured by me. Taking candid photographs is the best way to capture moments. We all look back and remember those days. Fun and carefree days."

In the picture, we can see a preschooler, Sara holding her little baby brother Ibrahim and smiling. It's an adorable photograph of the star siblings that has been all over the internet since it was shared. Saba Ali Khan often shares throwback photographs on her Instagram. She recently also shared a picture of baby Ibrahim with dad Saif Ali Khan and baby Sara with mom Amrita Singh. In Sara's picture with her mom, Saba captioned it as, “A mother's world and environment is her child.”

Take a look at Saba Pataudi’s Instagram-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen with in 'Coolie No 1', which had an OTT release. Sara Ali Khan is next going to be seen with and Kollywood star Dhanush in 'Atrangi Re'. She had made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and later went on to star in 'Simmba' co-starring with . Sara was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan.

