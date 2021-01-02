Sara Ali Khan lists good signs of a happy 2021 as she holds on to brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and BFFs; See Post

Sara Ali Khan shared beautiful pics with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her BFFs as she welcomed 2021 with them.

Sara Ali Khan has been an avid social media user and each of her Instagram posts is a treat for her fans. From sharing pics from her vacations, shooting and hang out with friends, the Pataudi princess has made sure to keep her fans updated about her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has been giving glimpses of her New Year celebration with brother and her BFFs. And now the Love Aaj Kal actress’ first post of 2021 is all about looking at good signs of the year.

She shared a couple of pics with brother Ibrahim and her BFFs as she enjoyed quality time with them. The first pic was a sunkissed click with the Simmba actress sitting holding on to Ibrahim. Sara looked stunning in her white coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with denims and cream shawl. On the other hand, Ibrahim looked dapper in his navy blue coloured sweatshirt and track pants. In other pics, the Kedarnath actress was seen posing with her BFFs. She captioned the image as, “Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they’re all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be- it’s a good sign.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1. The Pataudi princess will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The team had recently wrapped the movie.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Aanand L Rai wrap up Atrangi Re with a cake & we're missing Akshay Kumar in PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×