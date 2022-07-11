Sara Ali Khan looks bright in printed tights and crop top on a sunny day in Amsterdam; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. Apart from being an actress, Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with amazing photos.

The actress is currently holidaying in Amsterdam and has given a glimpse of what her vacay looks like in the capital of Netherlands. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared the snap donning bright colours as she posed for the camera. Sara can be seen wearing a printed crop top with printed tights. She completed her look with shoes and sunglasses.

Check Sara's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla also reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

