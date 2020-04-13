Sara Ali Khan looks like a bundle of joy as she enjoys a car ride with Saif Ali Khan in a throwback PHOTO

Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan and daddy and Tanhaji actor Saif Ali Khan’s throwback photo is pure gold and fans love it. Take a look

Sara Ali Khan always wins hearts whenever she is papped outside the gym and never does this Simmba actress refuse a fan for a selfie. What we love about Sara is the fact that she is always beaming from ear to ear whenever a fan approaches her for a selfie, and as we speak, since the entire nation is under a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is indoors and since we aren’t getting photos of Sara, what makes us happy is the fact that Sara has been quite active on social media and often, posts candid selfies and workout videos.

Now that all of us are in quarantine, we have been cooking or working out and Sara Ali Khan has been doing the exact same as Sara has been working out with her trainer virtually online, and also, Sara has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen as she has been making pancakes and omelettes. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a major throwback photo of Sara and Saif when Sara was a little kid and in the photo, Sara is sitting on daddy’s lap as the two pose for a photo. In the photo, Sara looks cute as a button as Saif, as always, looks dapper. Yesterday, on the occasion of Easter, Sara Ali Khan wished her fans as she posted a glamorous picture of herself in a black dress and what was interesting about her Easter wish was the fact that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was on young Sara's mind as she wrote alongside her pic, "When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter egg…”

Just like Sara, fans are awaiting for brother ’s Bollywood debut and during a recent interview, when this Kedarnath actress was asked about Ibrahim’s debut, she had said that Ibrahim is very much interested in joining Bollywood as Sara had revealed that Ibrahim wants to be an actor. “But as I've discovered, it’s an easy dream to have, but a very difficult one to achieve. However, I feel Ibrahim has talent. Once he enacted a monologue for my mother and I. While I was holding the sheet of paper on which his lines were written, I couldn't look at the sheet. I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotive," shared Sara. Also, during a recent interview, when was asked about working with Sara in a film, he had said that the film needs to be special. “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate,” shared Saif. Also, soon after the trailer release of Imtaiz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan was massively trolled online for a scene and talking about trolls, Sara had said that she doesn’t mind being trolled for being fat or for wearing a cap but since she is here to act and therefore, it is her job and profession and it is serious matter for her. “So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me,” shared Sara. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite . Also, Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai's musical Atrangi Re next with Dhanush and . Prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting for Atrangi Re in Varanasi.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo here:

