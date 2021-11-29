Sara Ali Khan looks 'Chaka Chak' in ethnic wear as she dances, clicks selfies at Atrangi Re song launch; PHOTO

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been in the headlines all morning as the first song from her upcoming film, Atrangi Re was released and it seems to be getting lot of love. To promote the film and song, Sara arrived at Mithibai college in Mumbai and well, she managed to make heads turn with her gorgeous look in traditional wear. Not just this, at the Atrangi Re song launch, Sara also danced her heart out with students. Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

In the photos, Sara was seen arriving at the college in a pale yellow kurta with sharara. She teamed it up with Punjabi juttis, gorgeous pair of earrings and bangles. Sara could be seen holding a bottle of 'Banta' in her hand as she walked in, just like her character Rinku from Atrangi Re. She posed for the paps from a distance and then proceeded to pose with students. Sara also obliged students by clicking selfies, cutting a cake and dancing to the song.

Take a look:

The first song Chaka Chak features Sara and Dhanush in a setting of engagement. Sara as Rinku is seen dancing and celebrating her husband Vishu's engagement in the song. The tunes were composed by AR Rahman and it is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking about Atrangi Re, the film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 24, 2021. The trailer of the film also featured Akshay in a never-seen-before avatar.

Also Read|Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan dances on her hubby Dhanush’s engagement in playful jam by AR Rahman