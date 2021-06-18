Sara Ali Khan looks cheerful in 'pilates girl' tee post a meet at producer Ronnie Screwvala's office; PHOTOS

The actress Sara Ali Khan was papped while leaving the RSVP office after meeting Ronnie Screwvala.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted after a meet with the producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress made an appearance while leaving the RSVP office. Sara kept it casual in a tank top with ‘Pilates Girl’ written on it and a pair of shorts, and a pink bag. Sara made her way out of the elevator to her car and greeted the paparazzi. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the actress was responsible enough to not remove her mask for the snaps.

The actress was spotted while leaving Ronnie Screwvala’s office, which could also mean that Sara went there to discuss her next flick with RSVP Productions. Sara's previous project ‘Kedarnath’ was a production of RSVP. Sara Ali Khan is pretty active on Instagram and often shares something from her day-to-day life. Recently, Sara shared throwback pictures from her vacation with friends. In the pictures, Sara can be seen with her friends posing on the brink of a pool.

Take a look at Sara’s pictures-

Apart from films, Sara is also known to style different outfits and ace them. Be it traditional or western, Sara can slay it with ease. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor . The actress recently met Saif and Kareena’s second child about which Sara had said, “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness”

Sara made her debut with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the film ‘Kedarnath’, which was a blockbuster hit. Later, the actress was appreciated for her role in ‘Simmba’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, and ‘Coolie No. 1’. Sara will be next seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ with .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

