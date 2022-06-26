Sara Ali Khan looks chic in a white shirt & denim shorts as she's spotted post-workout session; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses from the newer generation in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see her on the silver screen. Paps never miss a chance to click her on their lenses when she steps out of the house and today was one such day. Sara is a fitness freak and we all know that. The actress is often spotted outside her gym and it is not hidden from anyone that she works quite hard to maintain her physique. Today too the actress was spotted in casual attire as she stepped out of her gym.

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a white full sleeves shirt. She paired it with blue denim shorts. The actress's hair was wet and she looked like a breath of fresh air. Sara had a bright smile on her face as she walked toward her car. She even posed for the paps and smiled at the pictures. Sara even did her iconic namaste pose and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. She will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

Recently, Pinkvilla learned that Sara is set to do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

ALSO READ: When Sara Ali Khan CONFESSED she wants to be in remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Janhvi, Vijay Deverakonda