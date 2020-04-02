Sara Ali Khan looks cute with braces as she gives dad Saif Ali Khan ‘Hi Five’ in an old pic with Ibrahim Ali K

A throwback photo of Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan is doing rounds on social media. Sara and Ibrahim looked too cute as kids in the photo and it’s truly unmissable. Check it out.

Often when fans find childhood photos of their favourite celebs, they share it on social media and it becomes viral. Speaking of this, an old photo of , Sara Ali Khan and is doing rounds on social media and it is beyond adorable. Several times in the past, Sara has shared adorable childhood photos with her dad Saif and brother Ibrahim and they have managed to light up the internet. However, this time, an old photo of Sara and Ibrahim with Saif is taking over the internet.

In the cute photo, we can see a little Sara twinning with dad Saif in pink while Ibrahim can be seen sitting with them. The picture appears to be of an award show where Saif went with Sara and Ibrahim. While in the photo, Ibrahim looks engrossed in watching something, it is Sara and Saif’s cute camaraderie that grabs eyeballs. Sara can be seen with braces on her teeth as she gives a high five to her dad on something. The cute photo is bound to come as a treat on Throwback Thursday.

Also Read|WATCH: Sara Ali Khan shows off her classical moves by wishing everyone Happy Utkala Dibas amidst lockdown

Saif too can be seen looking different from now and the trio’s cute throwback photo is bound to take you down the memory lane. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara and Saif have never shared screen space. Saif’s 2020 began on a high note as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turned out to be a blockbuster and his next Jawaani Jaaneman was loved. On the other hand, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with . The film is directed by David Dhawan and will release on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, she also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Check out the throwback photo:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More