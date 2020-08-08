  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan looks delightful as she enjoys another sunset in Goa but not without her mask; See PHOTO

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Atrangi Re and David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan
Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali khan, as we speak, are vacationing in Goa and thanks to social media, Sara makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and videos. On Rakshabandhan, this Kedarnath actress shared a video while the two were enjoying in the pool and Ibrahim turned her upside down in the pool. Alongside the video, Sara’s Rakhi wish for her brother read, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it  Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime…”

Post that, Sara and Ibrahim have been enjoying their Goa vacation, and from posing in a bikini to enjoying a piggyback ride on brother’s back, Sara has been having a whale of a time, and today, this Simmba actress shared a photo while enjoying the sunset in Goa. In the said photo, Sara Ali Khan is seen posing by the beach while wearing a mask and sporting a casual look, and alongside, she wrote, “Spread Joy.” On the work front, while prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Atrangi Re, the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic, and as per reports, the shooting of Atrangi Re will resume in October. That’s right! 

As per reports, the cast and crew of Atrangi Re will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Although Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown, Akshay is yet to start the shooting. Besides Atrangi Re, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan

