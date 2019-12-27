Sara Ali Khan looks delightful as she soaks up the sun at the backwaters in THESE vacay PHOTOS

Post Simmba, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1

Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in this industry, but she has managed to achieve what most people at age could only dream of. Yes, Sara has not only earned applauses from her industry friends and senior actors but also earned a place for herself amongst the fans with her acting prowess, talent and good looks. Although in 2019, Sara did not have a single release but as we speak, Sara has already completed the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and she is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite .

Now Sara Ali Khan, after wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of Coolie No.1, decided to ring in the New Years away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai and therefore, Sara jetted off with her BFF for a mini vacation. Thanks to social media, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing photos and videos from her vacay- from posing in a pink bikini in the pool to gorging on yummy food to taking a splash in the water, Sara Ali Khan’s Instafam is overjoyed. Now, today, Sara brightened up the day as she posted a series of photos wherein she is seen wearing a pink salwar kameez, and in the photos, Sara is seen candidly posing by the backwaters. Also, in one of the photos, Sara is posing with her friend and we are totally getting the BFF vibes. Alongside the photos, Sara wrote, “Take me back to the backwaters already.”

We all know that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debut together in 208, and During a recent interview, when Dhadak actress was quizzed about facing competition from Sara, Janhvi had said that there is no competition, instead she feels motivated seeing at Sara and her body of work.

Credits :Instagram

