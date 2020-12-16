Sara Ali Khan looks drop dead gorgeous as she amps up to shoot for Coolie No 1's Mummy Kassam; See BTS PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan’s BTS pictures from the sets of the Mummy Kassam song are hard to miss. Check them out below.

A new song from the Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 has been unveiled by the makers yesterday. The track is titled as Mummy Kassam and it has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been crooned by Udit Narayan, rapper Ikka Singh and Monali Thakur. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. It is a highly energetic song which will make you groove in no time. Varun and Sara's performance in the song is nothing less than masala entertainment.

Now, we have come across a few BTS pictures of Sara Ali Khan from the sets of the Mummy Kassam song. She can be seen donning a Maharashtrian-style saree for the first time while shooting for the peppy track. The actress can be also seen wearing a small nathani (nose ring). The crew, dabbawalas and fishermen are also seen in the background along with Sara. They were shooting for the song before the lockdown.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pictures here:

In the music video, Sara and Varun can be seen dancing on the streets, followed by the Maharashtrian-style setup. Yesterday, the actor also shared a glimpse of the making of the song on his Instagram handle. Coolie No 1 is the adaption of David Dhawan’s 1995 hit film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new film starring Sara and Varun has been helmed by the same filmmaker. The film has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and will release on December 25, 2020.

