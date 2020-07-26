Sara Ali Khan looks effortlessly chic in her new PHOTO as she stuns in colourful co ords

Sara Ali Khan has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks absolutely stunning. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath co-starring late Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 and has been able to win hearts within a short span of time. Despite being just three films old, the actress has acquired a huge fan following all over the country. Be it Mandakini from Kedarnath or be it Shagun from Simmba, Sara has given some outstanding performances in her movies and the fans are already excited about her upcoming projects that will be rolled out soon.

The actress also has an impeccable style sense and we get a glimpse of the same from her social media timeline. As we speak of this, Sara has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. She is wearing a printed blue bralette with a knot front and a matching yellow skirt with small polka dots all over it. The actress lets down her hair and as usual, her makeup game is on point.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s new picture below:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal in which she was paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan. She is currently awaiting the release of Coolie No. 1 co-starring that has been directed by David Dhawan. Meanwhile, it has been also announced that Sara will be collaborating with and South star Dhanush for the first time in Atrangi Re that has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

