Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in a stunning lehenga but it’s her caption that has caught our attention; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a gorgeous ethnic outfit. As the diva stunned in a traditional look, one couldn’t help but notice her poem in the caption. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular stars of the younger generation of Bollywood whose popularity has soared owing to her talent and her cool attitude. Often Sara manages to leave her fans impressed with the way she handles the attention. Be it selfie seekers at the airport or children shouting her name from a building next to her Pilates class, Sara’s sweet response to them has won her the title of Bollywood’s miss congeniality. Another thing people are loving about the Coolie No 1 star is her hilarious take on shayari.

Often Sara’s instagram posts have unique shayari’s written by her as captions. Recently, the Simmba star shared a photo of herself with a poem that has caught our attention. In the photo collage, we can see the gorgeous Sara decked up in a stunning lehenga. Along with it, she can be seen sporting heavy earrings and glam make up. With her hair perfectly styled, the Coolie No 1 star looked elegant and graceful in the photo. However, it was her caption that blew us away.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan’s interviews have impressed grandmom Sharmila Tagore; Here’s what she says about Aaj Kal star)

Sara shared the photo and wrote a rhyming poem with the photo. Sara wrote, “A little sparkle, a lot of shine But wanna know what it takes to be mine? Don’t look for a sign, don’t join a line I don’t drink so it takes just dine without wine Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine Yes you’re right I did it all just to rhyme Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine!.”

Check it out:

Well, looks like the Simmba star just shared what it takes to be hers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is busy shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with . In the film, Sara will star opposite Varun and it is a remake of 1995 film that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever and Rajat Rawail. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will be seen Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

Credits :Instagram

Read More