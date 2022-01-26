Sara Ali Khan looks flawless in ethnic wear and bindi as she enjoys the 'last sunset in Indore'; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is gorgeous and there is no denying this fact. The actress is currently in Indore for the past couple of days as she is shooting for her upcoming Laxman Utekar movie with Vicky Kaushal. Both the stars have been sharing their pictures from Indore and getting all their fans excited. In fact, some pictures of them from the sets too surfaced on social media and has been going viral. But, today Sara has shared her picture looking stunning as she enjoys her last sunset in the city.