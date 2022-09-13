Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in ethnic attire, channels her inner spiritual self and prays to Lord Shiva; PIC
Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings from Lord Shiva on her recent trip.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood front the current generation. The actress is a travel buff and there is no denying this fact. Her social media is filled with images of her travelling and having a blast. Yet another thing which fans love about her is her spiritual side. She never fails to seek blessings from God and visit temples wherever she goes. Today too the Kedarnath star shared a picture of her praying in front of Lord Shiva with one of her team members.
The picture shared by Sara Ali Khan is a collage of two moments. In the first picture, we can see Sara dressed in a red and white salwar kameez who is standing with folded hands in front of Lord Shiva. Her stylist is also along with her. In the next picture both the girls can be seen sitting on the floor in front of the the ‘shivling’.
Check out the picture:
On the working front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re where she shared screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will feature in a period film, which is based on the Quit India Movement of 1942.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a red and white salwar suit as she gets clicked at the airport; PICS