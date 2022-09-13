Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in ethnic attire, channels her inner spiritual self and prays to Lord Shiva; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood front the current generation. The actress is a travel buff and there is no denying this fact. Her social media is filled with images of her travelling and having a blast. Yet another thing which fans love about her is her spiritual side. She never fails to seek blessings from God and visit temples wherever she goes. Today too the Kedarnath star shared a picture of her praying in front of Lord Shiva with one of her team members.

The picture shared by Sara Ali Khan is a collage of two moments. In the first picture, we can see Sara dressed in a red and white salwar kameez who is standing with folded hands in front of Lord Shiva. Her stylist is also along with her. In the next picture both the girls can be seen sitting on the floor in front of the the ‘shivling’.