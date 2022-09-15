Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in her winged eyeliner as she shares ‘post pack up carfie’; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the film industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and does not shy away from showing her real self on the internet. From sharing no-makeup selfies to offering a glimpse of her personal and professional life, Sara likes to keep it unfiltered and raw on the photo sharing app. Meanwhile, the actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories and treated fans to a stunning selfie. In the same, she can be seen flaunting her winged eyeliner and smokey eyes look with wavy hair.



In the photo, Sara is seen all decked up as she is returning from her shoot in her car and seems like the actress is stuck in traffic. Calling it a carfie, the Atrangi Re wrote, “post pack up carfie, Traffic jam.” Her gelled hair is styled into crimped waves and a monochrome nude makeup with smokey eyes looks well put.