Sara Ali Khan looks at peace as she basks in the sun while enjoying a shikara ride in Dal lake

Sara Ali Khan has been on a vacation for a while and she is having the most of her time. From Ladakh to the tropical paradise Maldives and now in Kashmir, the Pataudi princess has been busy adding new chapters to her travel diaries. In fact, Sara, who has been quite active on Instagram, has been treating fans with her beautiful pics from her vacation and it often takes the internet by a storm. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Love Aaj Kal actress’ recent pic from Kashmir is winning hearts once again.