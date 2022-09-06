Sara Ali Khan looks pleasing in a floral salwar suit, celebrates ‘belated birthday’ with friends; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath where she featured alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since then, Sara has been a part of the limelight. Although she is only a few films old, Sara has successfully managed to make a space for herself in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. Apart from showcasing her acting potential, she also keeps her fans and followers entertained on social media. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, she dropped glimpses from her ‘happy place’. Have you seen them yet?

Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘belated birthday’

Some time back, Sara took to the stories feature on Instagram and shared a couple of photos. In the pictures, she can be seen at seated at a café along with her friends. Sara was seen dressed in ethnic wear as she donned a beautiful red and white floral salwar suit. Her hair was tied in a ponytail with a middle parting. She had a fresh and dewy makeup look, and she accessorized it with a bindi and some silver bangles. She could be seen celebrating her belated birthday with her friends. One can also see a chocolate cake and some other dessert on the table. Sharing the first photo, she added the location as ‘My Happy Place’. In the next picture, she could be seen posing alone, as she smiled at the camera. She also added a slew of stickers to the picture.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She now has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, and an untitled film directed by Laxman Utekar, where she will feature with Vicky Kaushal. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will also feature in a period film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s latest PIC proves 'the only dam she gives' is Amsterdam; Check