Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in floral kurta set as she gets papped with Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim; PICS

Often when celebs step out in the city, the paparazzi catch up with them and click them in the frame. Speaking of which, on Monday, Sara Ali Khan was seen shopping for essentials with her dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Monday afternoon. The Atrangi Re actress joined her dad and brother for a quick shopping spree and then headed out in her own direction. On the other hand, Saif and son Ibrahim headed home together.

Later, Sara was snapped at a building in the city after a meeting. The Atrangi Re actress looked elated as she held onto a folder in her hand. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a pretty light green kurta with palazzo and Punjabi juttis. She teamed it up with a cute Balenciaga mini sling bag to add charm to her look. Sara accessorised her look with pink bangles and a customised mask with her initials on it. She left her hair open and posed for paps.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Sara recently returned from her Kashmir trip with Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. While she was in Kashmir with Ibrahim, the Atrangi Re star made the most of her time. The actress had wrapped up the shooting of Vicky Kaushal co-starrer in Indore before jetting off to Kashmir. The film that Sara and Vicky are headlining is helmed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan. The name and the release date of the film are yet to be announced.

Also Read|Kiara Advani breaks the Internet with her bold and beautiful avatar; Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor REACT