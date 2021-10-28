Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in Pink & advises everyone to ‘be yourself’; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the hottest actresses of Btown. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing posts about her day to day activities to make sure that her fans and followers have an update about what is going on in her life. When Sara is not posting pictures from her trips that she often takes, the actress stuns everyone with pictures of her dolled up for events. Recently, the Kedarnath actress took to her social media to post pictures of her looking gorgeous in a pink lehenga and we bet it will leave you speechless.

In the picture that Sara Ali Khan posted, she is sitting on a chair wearing an amazing pink lehenga. The pink lehenga has a golden pattern on it and we bet you would fall in love with it in one glance. Sara is sitting with her face resting on her hand. Her smoky eyes, heavy hand accessories make her look breathtakingly gorgeous. The second picture too has her posing for the camera as she stands with her hand on her face. Sharing these pictures, Sara wrote, “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken…- Oscar Wilde.”

Take a look:

Speaking of Sara Ali Khan, she last featured opposite Varun Dhawan in the comic flick, Coolie No.1. She is next gearing up to share the screen space with Khiladi fame Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features South superstar Dhanush in a pivotal role.

