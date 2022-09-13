Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a red and white salwar suit as she gets clicked at the airport; PICS
Sara Ali Khan has a couple of interesting films in the pipeline. Check out her latest photos.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She made her big screen debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, where she featured alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her, as she has been constantly a part of the limelight. Speaking of which, some time back, Sara was clicked by the paparazzi as she landed at the Mumbai airport. Have you seen her latest pictures?
Sara Ali Khan at the airport
A couple of hours back, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The Atrangi Re actress was seen opting for breezy ethnic wear for her airport outfit. Sara donned a beautiful red and white Anarkali salwar suit. She also wrapped a multi-colored scarf around her. Sara completed the look with a pair of red and blue mojaris. She left her hair open and she had no makeup on. She was seen wearing her reading glasses. The actress flashed her bright smile as she walked towards her car and the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.
Take a look:
Sara Ali Khan's work front
On the working front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re where she shared screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will feature in a period film, which is based on the Quit India Movement of 1942.
