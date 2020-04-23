Sara Ali Khan looks radiant sans makeup in a post workout photo and netizens are in awe of her skin’s glow

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a post workout photo a day back. However, it left several of her fans in awe of her pretty and glowing skin. Check it out.

Actor Sara Ali Khan is known for her love for fitness and before the Coronavirus lockdown, almost everyday, the diva was seen spending her time at her Pilates class. From sweating it out to eating healthy, Sara does everything right to stay fit and that is exactly what reflects in the glow of her skin. Recently, due to the lockdown, Sara has been working out at home virtually and often shares a glimpse of her rigorous workout session on social media to motivate others too.

However, a day back, Sara shared a photo of herself post her workout session on Instagram that has netizens in complete shock. Many of the fans can’t get over her radiant glow post a workout session. The photo that was shared by the Simmba star had her sitting on a chair with her head resting on her palm. Clad in a black top and her hair tied in a pony, Sara looked absolutely gorgeous in the photo but, it was her glowing skin that stole the entire show.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan extends gratitude with stunning photos on Earth Day, Ishaan Khatter reminds her it is tomorrow

Sara captioned the photo as, “Post-workout,” with a sweating emoticon. However, fans found her photo extremely gorgeous and many showered it with several comments. Prior to this, Sara had shared an upside down photo on her Instagram handle that left netizens confused. However, the diva is keeping everyone updated amid the lockdown about her life. A few days back, Sara shared a cute video with and mom Amrita Singh that went viral. Fans are loving how Sara is keeping them updated amid the lockdown.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s photo:

On the work front, Sara’s film with , Coolie No 1 was supposed to hit the screen on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown extension till May 3, a new release date may be announced. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Apart from this, Sara also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×