Sara Ali Khan looks radiant as she cuts birthday cake with her BFF at a restaurant in New York City; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today on the 12th of August. The actress is currently in New York City, where she is spending quality time with her friends. And now, a few moments back, Sara took to her social media space and shared glimpses from her birthday celebration with her fans and followers. Scroll down to take a look.

Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday in New York City

Sometime back, Sara took to her Instagram stories and reshared a photo, which was originally put up by her close friend Kamya Arora. In the picture, birthday girl Sara and Kamya can be seen seated together, as they adorned bright smiles. The Atrangi Re actress is seen donning a pretty yellow outfit, and her hair is seen left open. In front of her, we see a cake that has a lit up candle on it. Sharing this photo, Kamya also wrote a sweet birthday note for Sara. It read, “happiest birthday to a most bright light in my life. You make all difficult things feel doable, and all beautiful things all the more stunning. Love you so much (star emoji).” She also used a geo-tag on the photo and it read, “Philippe Chow NYC”.

Replying to the photo, Sara wrote, “Thank you Kamya ji.”

In another video, Sara can be seen cutting another cake and even having a bite from this. This time, she is seen dressed in a pretty white shirt.

Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She now has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film where she will feature alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sara will be seen in a film on the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Sara Ali Khan a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her 'tribe' as she poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan in London; PICS