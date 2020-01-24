Sara Ali Khan looks like a ray of sunshine in her sunkissed avatar as Zoe from Love Aaj Kal in BTS photos

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Love Aaj Kal. The gorgeous star looked absolutely stunning as she soaked up the sun. Check it out.

Lately, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become the talk of the town since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal dropped. Portraying the story of Zoe and Veer, Sara and Kartik’s tale of modern-day love impressed everyone with the trailer. While Kartik will also be seen playing Raghu from 1990 and has introduced both his characters via photos from the film, Sara just shared some photos in the form of behind-the-scenes photos from the film and won our hearts.

The gorgeous star took to Instagram to share some throwback behind-the-scenes moments from Love Aaj Kal’s shoot in which she is in her character. In the photos, Sara can be seen clad in a pair of blue denim with a white cotton top. Along with this, her bright yellow headband adds the perfect amount of colour to her look. Keeping her makeup natural, Sara as Zoe is a sight to behold in the BTS photos. As she soaks up the sun in the second picture, one can’t help but notice her beautiful smile.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan reveals Sara Ali Khan was first offered Jawaani Jaaneman)

Sara shared the photos and captioned it as, “Present moment. The only place life exists Zoe living, listening, learning... #bts #LoveAajKal.” Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik have been promoting their film in the city. Post the launch of the trailer, Sara and Kartik headed to promote the film on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. The first song from the film, Shayad has managed to leave fans in awe of the understated chemistry between Sara and Kartik. Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan and slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More