Sara Ali Khan looks like a spitting image of mom Amrita Singh as she recreates the latter's pose; See PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan recreates her mom Amrita Singh's pose in one of her recent photos which prove that she has a striking resemblance with the latter. Check out the photo.

The very beautiful Sara Ali Khan entered the world of Bollywood in 2018 and within a short span of time she began ruling the hearts of the audience. Her utter beauty and brilliant acting prowess are the main reasons behind the huge fan following that she enjoys all over the country. Sara is currently on cloud nine as her recently released movie Love Aaj Kal is faring well at the box office and winning accolades from movie lovers and critics.

When Sara entered B – town, many people were amazed with her striking resemblance to mom Amrita Singh. Recently, the Coolie No. 1 actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which further proves that she is, indeed, a spitting image of her mother. It happens to be a collage in which both Sara and Amrita Singh can be seen striking a similar pose for the camera. While Amrita Singh looks gorgeous in a cream – coloured saree, Sara looks no less in a pink embellished lehenga.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Sara’s recently released movie Love Aaj Kal, it stars Kartik Aaryan as the male lead. The movie has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is co – produced by Dinesh Vijan. It was released on February 14th on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Post this, Sara will next be seen in the movie Coolie No. 1 where she will be collaborating with . The comedy drama has been directed by David Dhawan and is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.

